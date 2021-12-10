HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Donora, Jah Zhanee Sutton, Local TV, Nicholas Tarpey, Pittsburgh News, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) – A third suspect is now in custody in connection to a deadly shooting.

READ MORE: Judge Denies Sheldon Jeter's Request For A New Trial

Sidney McLean and Devell Christian are accused of killing Nicholas Tarpley at Anna Lee’s Convenience Store in Donora.

READ MORE: New York Company Receives Million-Dollar Grant To Demolish Old Wholey Building

Investigators say those two shot Tarpley six times when had his back turned to them while he was helping a customer.

On Wednesday, police also arrested Jah Zhanee Sutton for conspiracy to commit homicide.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Firefighters Union's Grievance Over City Vaccine Mandate Granted

She is being held without bond.