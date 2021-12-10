By: KDKA-TV News Staff
A third suspect is now in custody in connection to a deadly shooting.
Sidney McLean and Devell Christian are accused of killing Nicholas Tarpley at Anna Lee's Convenience Store in Donora.
Investigators say those two shot Tarpley six times when had his back turned to them while he was helping a customer.
On Wednesday, police also arrested Jah Zhanee Sutton for conspiracy to commit homicide.
She is being held without bond.