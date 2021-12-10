PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local state senator is warning that next spring’s Pennsylvania Primary Election may be delayed.

The primary is scheduled for May 17, and both Republican and Democratic voters will be choosing nominees for several important offices, including governor, U.S. senator, and several congressional and general assembly seats.

It’s hard to imagine a more action-packed election year than what’s to come in 2022. With key offices on the ballot, hardly a week goes by without some candidate announcing a run for office. Some campaign ads already have begun running on air and online.

The problem is that the Legislature and the governor’s office seem miles away from agreeing on what the congressional districts should look like, and it’s also not clear what the 50 state senate and 203 state house districts will look like. A five-member legislative redistricting commission will make those decisions. One of those panelists says that process is behind schedule, which could push the primary to June.

Candidates are supposed to be able to file nominating petitions on Feb. 15, but Pennsylvania Sen. Jay Costa said districts might not be finalized until mid-March.

“That would be the first day that folks might be able to circulate petitions,” Costa told KDKA-TV. “Historically, you’re supposed to have 13 weeks from the first week you start doing petitions until Election Day, so one of two things has to happen. Either we move the election to maybe mid-June, or the second thing we do is reduce that 13-week period.”