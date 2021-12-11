By: Erika Stanish
ETNA (KDKA) – Emergency crews have responded to scaffolding that fell off of a building in Etna.
Just after 4:30 p.m., the call came in as the scaffolding fell off of the building on Bridge Street and onto electrical wires.
Crews are now working to make sure the power is off.
It's unknown if the high winds were responsible for causing the shift of the scaffolding.
KDKA’s Erika Stanish is on the scene working to learn more.