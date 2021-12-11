By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORWIN (KDKA) — A local school district is changing its mask policy today.
Norwin School District will allow face masks to be optional “effective immediately,” with masks only required now on school buses and vans due to federal mandates.
This comes after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled against the Pennsylvania Department of Health's K-12 mask mandate yesterday.
The new policy for school facilities is based on “family choice” and is included in the district’s latest health and safety plan.
The mask mandate for school public transportation will be in effect until it is rescinded or overturned by a court, the district says.
Bus drivers can take their masks off when alone in the school buses.