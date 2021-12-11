By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision on Friday to overturn the Department of Health’s school mask mandate, the Diocese of Pittsburgh has made the decision to continue to require masks in all Catholic school buildings.

Director Michelle Peduto sent a letter to families on Saturday announcing the decision.

“As Catholic communities, we are called to protect and enhance the life and dignity of each person while also living our Gospel call to love one another, be mindful of the common good, and to protect the vulnerable among us,” the letter read. “Therefore, we will continue our requirement that adults and children wear masks inside all Catholic school buildings in the Diocese of Pittsburgh.”

The diocese will review its current COVID-19 mitigation strategies in January, which will provide a two-week buffer following Christmas break, reviewing community spread in each county and recommendations from the CDC in order to determine the next steps.

“Please know that our intent is to keep our schools fully open and our students fully engaged in their faith,

academics, physical and social development,” Peduto said.

Peduto added in her letter that the diocese is examining the “proper process and metrics for transitioning from mask required to mask optional.”