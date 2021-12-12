By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – A 2-month-old baby was found unresponsive on Saturday in Aliquippa.
Police were called to a home on Superior Avenue for reports of an unresponsive 2-month-old girl.
Police officers, fire department personnel, and medic rescue personnel all attempted life-saving measures but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
Aliquippa Police have requested the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit.
