PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today, protesters gathered in the streets of East Liberty once again, looking for answers in the death of a man killed by Pittsburgh Police in October.

Now, the group says they have a list of requests for justice.

The death of Jim Rogers is still fresh on the minds of many and on Saturday, a prayer vigil and protest in his name flooded East Liberty.

54-year-old Jim Rogers was killed after being tased several times by Pittsburgh Police after they say he became “non-compliant” after a call came in for a suspicious person involved in a theft.

However, that isn’t enough for those looking for answers.

“We feel we need to make sure we keep before the public and the city the need to make it transparent and to see full justice in this situation,” said Tracy Merrick.

Merrick and the group say they’re working with the Rogers family and have a few requests for city leaders.

“We joined with the community and the family asking for the release of the names of the officers involved, a release of the autopsy results,” Merrick said. “We also want to make sure that this is investigated by an entity that is independent of the city police so we can be sure there is transparency. We’re also looking for changes in procedures when it comes to tasering and training.”

During past vigils, speakers have called for an end to the “unholy war on Black and brown people.”

They say they believe cases like Rogers’ should use de-escalation techniques rather than having to end up in somebody else’s death.

“All over the world, people are waiting for light,” said Wanda Gunthrie. “All over the country, people are waiting for justice. So, I’m here because I believe in just mercy and I hope this vigil will help the family and communities.”

Allegheny County Police have been leading the investigation and so far there have been no charges filed in the case.