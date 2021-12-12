By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HERSHEY/MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — The Mt. Lebanon High School football team is returning home as state champions.

The team traveled to Hershey, Pennsylvania for the PIAA 6A State Championship and came to win.

The Blue Devils successfully fended off the St. Joseph’s Prep of Philadelphia Hawks, and the game ended 35-17.

Lebo steadily held the lead throughout each quarter, surging past the opposing team on the scoreboard after a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, this is the first time in the high school program’s history that they have won a state football title.

There was a lot of excitement even before the game.

Mt. Lebanon alumnus and actor Joe Manganiello recorded the following message beforehand:

“Okay Blue Devils. All that hard work has led to one thing: today,” Manganiello said. “Now leave it all out on the field and bring that state championship back to Mt. Lebanon! Go Lebo!”

Lebo grad @JoeManganiello has something to say about the game tonight! #LetsGoLebo pic.twitter.com/XUPnykSfwg — LEBO FOOTBALL (@mtlebofootball) December 11, 2021

The Mt. Lebanon Football team returns home today and will be honored with a parade in the municipality.