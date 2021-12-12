By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — It was a special day for local service members, veterans and their families.

The non-profit group Operation Troop Appreciation invited community members to its annual Christmas party.

The group says the party is one of their biggest events each year and is a way to not only show their appreciation but bring veterans together.

“This is critical, mostly because this is one of the only events all year that we actually get to see our veterans because of the work that we do,” Sherry Einhaus said. “A lot of it’s behind the scenes, so we don’t get to meet our veterans on a daily basis.”

All of the gifts for the military members and their families were delivered by Aanta with the help of local businesses.