PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seneca Valley School District has said in a letter to parents that it is keeping its face mask requirement after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Friday that masking rules were up to individual districts’ judgment.

Seneca Valley said its requirement is in accordance with the health and safety plan the district approved earlier in the year.

The plan, and its face mask policy, are based on COVID-19 transmission levels in Butler County.

When transmission levels are high or substantial in the county, face masks are mandated in school buildings during the school day.

Whenever these levels lower to moderate or low, masks are “recommended but not required.”

Currently, Butler County is experiencing high levels of COVID-19 transmission, so face masks will continue to be required for everyone.

Face coverings are also required on buses due to a separate federal mandate.

A school board meeting is scheduled for later on in the week to discuss the policy.