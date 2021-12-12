HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First responders are on the scene of a train derailment in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood.

It happened around 4:30 this morning on Beck’s Run and East Carson Street.

That whole area is blocked off right now a KDKA photographer was unable to get to the scene for us.

But we do know no one was injured, and that’s according to Allegheny County dispatchers.

KDKA is working to learn more and will bring you any and all updates when we receive them.