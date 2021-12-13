Masks will be required inside school buildings.

Chartiers Valley

Masks will not be required on school property. Read more.

Clairton

All students and staff will be required to wear masks.

Cornell

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

Deer Lakes

Face coverings will be optional for everyone in school buildings. Read more.

Duquesne

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

East Allegheny

Masks will be required for unvaccinated students in grades 7-12. The wearing of masks in school buildings will be required for all unvaccinated students, staff and visitors. The district says it will follow CDC guidance for students in grades K-6. Read more.

Elizabeth Forward

The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.

Fort Cherry

The district says that all federal and state mandates will be followed when it comes to mask-wearing. Read more.

Fox Chapel Area

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

Gateway

The wearing of masks will be optional.

Hampton

The wearing of masks for staff and students will be on a voluntary basis. Read more.

Highlands

The wearing of masks will be voluntary by all students and staff unless there is a Universal Face Coverings Order that requires it by the Department of Health, CDC, or the state. Read more.

Keystone Oaks

Masks will be required for anyone in all Keystone Oaks school buildings. Read more.

McKeesport Area

The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional.

Montour

Mask wearing will be mandatory.

Moon Area

The district will require that unvaccinated and non-medically exempt students and staff wear masks while indoors. Read more.

Mt. Lebanon

Masks will be required for all individuals in school buildings regardless of vaccination status. Read more.

North Allegheny

The wearing of masks will be optional.

Northgate

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

North Hills

Masks are required for all students and staff in district buildings during school hours when Allegheny County has a high and substantial community transmission level for COVID-19. Allegheny County is currently at a high level of community transmission.

Penn Hills

Masks are required, but the district says the school board will be meeting to discuss plans for masking.

Penn-Trafford

Masks are optional for all staff, visitors, and students of all ages. Read more. Pine-Richland The district recommends masking of unvaccinated individuals but will not require or mandate masking. Read more.

Pittsburgh Public Schools

Teachers, staff and students age 2 or higher will wear masks.

Plum Borough

Masks will be required through January 11. After January 11, mask-wearing will be optional.

Quaker Valley

The District recommends that all individuals wear a face covering while indoors. Read more. Riverview All staff and students must wear masks in accordance with CDC and State and County Health Department mandates and guidance. Read more.

Shaler

Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to wear a mask. Read more.

South Allegheny

The district says it will follow mask guidelines as issued by the Allegheny County Health Department and Pa. Department of Health. Read more.

South Fayette

All individuals must wear a mask when inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status. Read more.

South Park

The district strongly recommends, but does not require, the use of face coverings by unvaccinated individuals while in district buildings, unless mask-wearing is mandated by local, state, or federal government. Read more.

Steel Valley

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

Sto-Rox

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

Upper St. Clair

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

West Allegheny

Masks are encouraged for unvaccinated staff and students when six feet of social distancing is not possible, but all decisions for students will be made on a voluntary basis, at parents’ discretion. Read more.

West Jefferson Hills

The district will not require that masks be worn in the building unless mandated by the appropriate authorities, but encourages the entire community to follow the CDC’s and Allegheny County Health Department’s guidelines. Read more.

West Mifflin

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time. .

Wilkinsburg

All students must wear masks during the school day. Read more.

Woodland Hills

Masks will be required for anyone inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Read more.

Armstrong County

Allegheny-Clarion Valley

Face coverings are optional for all individuals (staff, students, parents, and visitors), but the district encourages individuals to wear a face covering. Read more.

Apollo-Ridge

The wearing of masks, aside from on school transportation, will be optional and voluntary for all students and staff. Read more.

Armstrong

Students, staff and visitors are not required to wear face coverings in school. Anyone who prefers to wear a face covering in school is permitted to do so. Read more.

Freeport

The district recommends all unvaccinated members of the school community wear masks while in school buildings. Read more.

Karns City

During the school year, masks will be optional. Read more.

Kiski Area

Masks will be optional for all students, staff, and visitors. Read more.

Leechburg

The district’s Health & Safety Plan was not readily available. We have reached out to the district and will update this as we get more information.

Redbank Valley

Unless mandated by state or federal government, the wearing of masks will remain optional for students and staff. Read more.

Beaver County

Aliquippa

Face coverings will be optional unless mandated by the Pa. Department of Education or the Pa. Department of Health. Read more.

Ambridge

The district says all face covering requirements will follow state and federal mandates. Read more.

Beaver

Masks will be optional unless mandated by local, state, or federal government agencies. Read more.

Big Beaver Falls

Masks will be optional unless a mandate is reinstated. Read more.

Blackhawk

Mask decisions will be a parental choice. Read more.

Central Valley

The wearing of masks will be optional.

Ellwood City

The wearing of masks in school buildings will be optional for staff and students. Read more.

Freedom

Masks will not be required. Read more. Hopewell

The district will comply if the Pa. Department of Health were to mandate mask-wearing. Otherwise, masks will be optional for students. Unvaccinated staff will be required to wear masks. Read more.

Midland

Masks will be optional unless mandated by local, state, or federal government agencies. Read more.

New Brighton

Masks will be optional unless mandated by the Pa. Department of Education, Pa. Department of Health, or by the Governor’s Office. Read more.

Riverside

Masks and facial coverings will be optional unless mandated at the state level. Read more.

Rochester

Masks will be optional unless mandated by government and regulatory agencies. Read more.

South Side Area

The wearing of masks and facial coverings will be optional. Read more.

Western Beaver

Masking decisions are a parental and family choice. Read more.

Butler County

Butler

Masks are not required by the Butler Area School District. Any individual who wishes to wear a mask is welcome to wear one at school and school district functions. Read more.

Mars

The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.

Moniteau

Masks will be optional unless mandated by the Secretary of Health, the Governor, or other government agency. Read more.

Seneca Valley

The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.

Slippery Rock

The district will not require the wearing of face masks unless directed to do so by local, state, of federal government. Read more. Read more.

South Butler County

The district will not be requiring masks to be worn by staff or students. Read more.

Fayette County

Albert Gallatin

The district will hold a special meeting on December 14 to discuss masking plans.

Brownsville

The district says it will develop mitigation plans in line with the most recent guidance from the Pa. Department of Education, Pa. Department of Health, and CDC. Read more.

Connellsville

The district says it will develop mitigation plans in line with the most recent guidance from the Pa. Department of Education, Pa. Department of Health, and CDC. Read more.

Frazier

The wearing of masks will be optional for all students and staff. Read more.

Laurel Highlands

The district says it will follow all mandates for mask-wearing in accordance with the Pa. Department of Health and the state. Read more.

Southmoreland

The wearing of masks will be optional.

Uniontown

Masks will be optional for all students and staff inside school buildings. Read more.

Greene County

Carmichaels

Masks are not required for students who have been vaccinated.

Central Greene

Masks will be optional for all students and staff unless mandated by the Secretary of Health, the Governor, or other agency. Read more.

Jefferson-Morgan

Students and staff will not be required to wear a mask. Read more.

West Greene

All vaccinated staff members and students will not be required to wear a mask. Masks will be optional for all other staff and students. Read more.

Indiana County

Homer Center

The district will not require the wearing of masks, yet will promote the wearing of masks by students and employees, particularly those who have not been vaccinated. Read more.

Indiana

The wearing of masks will be optional. Read more.

River Valley

The district is strongly encouraging mask-wearing by unvaccinated individuals. Mask-wearing will be an optional decision at the discretion of students and parents. Read more.

Lawrence County

Laurel

Masks will be optional for all staff and students. Read more.

Mohawk

Masks for staff and students will be worn on a voluntary basis. Read more.

Neshannock

The wearing of masks is optional.

New Castle Area

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

Shenango

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

Union

Masks will be optional for students and staff while in school, but change may be necessary depending on safety recommendations. Read more.

Wilmington

Mask use will be optional for all students K-12. Read more.

Washington County

Avella

The wearing of masks for staff and students will be recommended, but not required.

Bentworth

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

Bethlehem-Center

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

Burgettstown

The district will recommend, but will not require masks to be worn. Read more.

California

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

Canon-McMillan

Vaccinated students and staff will not be required to wear masks. Masks will be optional for all other students and staff. Read more.

Charleroi

The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.

Chartiers-Houston

The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.

McGuffey

The district will not require students or staff to wear masks, except where mandated by government. Read more.

Peters Township

The district will recommend masks be worn based on CDC guidance.

Ringgold

The district does not plan to require masks for students or staff. Read more.

Trinity

Masks will be optional.

Washington

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

Westmoreland County

Belle Vernon Area

Masks will be recommended, but optional.

Burrell

Masks will be optional.

Derry Area

The district will hold a special meeting on December 13 to discuss it’s plans for masking.

Franklin Regional

Masks will be optional.

Greensburg-Salem

Masks will be recommended.

Hempfield Area

Parents have the decision of whether or not to have their child(ren) wear a face mask while attending school. Read more.

Jeannette

Currently, the district is strongly recommending the use of masks, however they are not mandatory.

Ligonier Valley

Masks will be optional in school facilities. Read more.

Monessen

Masks will be required for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

Mt. Pleasant

The wearing of masks will be a decision for students and parents to make. Read more.

New Kensington-Arnold

The district will recommend vaccination and/or the wearing of masks indoors. Read more.

Norwin

Masks will be optional.

Yough

Masks will be optional for students and staff.

Carnegie Mellon

CMU is reinstating mask-wearing requirements on campus, effective Sunday, August 15.

Penn State

Penn State is requiring masks while indoors on all of its campuses.

University of Pittsburgh

Masks will be required indoors on Pitt’s campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

Slippery Rock

Everyone is required to wear masks at indoor facilities except when eating or drinking.

IUP

IUP is requiring everyone to wear masks indoors in public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

West Virginia University

West Virginia University is requiring masks in classrooms and labs. Masks are strongly encouraged for everyone in all other indoor areas of campus.