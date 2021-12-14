HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was found dead and his mother was taken to the hospital after police discovered extreme hoarding conditions at a home in Dravosburg.

Firefighters and medics were called to a house on Goldstrom Avenue around noon Tuesday, dispatchers said.

A man’s body was found inside and his mother was taken to UPMC Mercy. There was no word on her condition.

Photos show the McKeesport police’s K-9 unit on scene and a pile of items in the front yard.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

Police are investigating whether foul play was involved.

