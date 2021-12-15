HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Fayette County.

(Photo Credit: Fayette County EMS/Facebook)

Officials say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on Wednesday at around 9 p.m. in Connellsville. The crash happened in the area of West Crawford Avenue and North 8th Street.

Three people were taken to a local hospital.