By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Fayette County.READ MORE: Animal Friends Teams With Penguins For Charity Pet Calendar
READ MORE: Pennsylvania Man Gets 35-80 Years In Killing Of Stranger While Under The Influence Of Drugs
Officials say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on Wednesday at around 9 p.m. in Connellsville. The crash happened in the area of West Crawford Avenue and North 8th Street.MORE NEWS: 13-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Death Of 5-Year-Old Brother In Penn Hills
Three people were taken to a local hospital.