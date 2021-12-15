PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Santa may be able to deliver all of his presents in one night, but for everyone else, you need to plan ahead.

The deadline for shipping your holiday gifts is fast approaching if you want them to arrive before Christmas, but one of those deadlines is today.

The U.S. Postal Service says if you plan on placing an order after today, people might be getting coal for Christmas.

Of course, there’s a bit more flexibility if you decide to ship with Priority Mail, but don’t wait to do so.

It’s no surprise that this week is expected to be the busiest mailing and shipping season with nearly 2.3 billion pieces of mail being processed and delivered.

FedEx says for ground shipping, packages need to be dropped off with them by today in order to be delivered in time for the holiday.

The deadline for first class shipping with USPS is December 17.

UPS says to check online for details.

Even though these are shipping deadlines, all mailers say they can’t guarantee a delivery date.

For more information and detailed list of shipping deadlines ahead of the holiday, click here for KDKA’s Holiday Shipping Deadline Guide.