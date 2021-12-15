By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – The remains found in Penn Hills were determined to be non-human.
Police and the medical examiner were investigating whether bones found on Oakmont Street near Verona Street were from a human or animal.
Police were called out to the construction site Wednesday morning. County homicide detectives were also at the scene.

Officials determined the remains weren’t from a person.