By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – The remains found in Penn Hills were determined to be non-human.

Police and the medical examiner were investigating whether bones found on Oakmont Street near Verona Street were from a human or animal.

Police were called out to the construction site Wednesday morning. County homicide detectives were also at the scene.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane)

Officials determined the remains weren’t from a person.