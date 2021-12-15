By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Time is ticking for the Robert Morris hockey programs to get their teams back onto the ice.

Wednesday is the deadline to raise $1.4 million in cash and $1.4 million in pledges for future seasons, totaling $2.8 million.

The Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation said as of Monday, it had raised $2.5 million. The foundation is hoping that individual and corporate donations can close the gap before the deadline. On Tuesday, more than 50 people donated.

The Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation was formed by alumni players and other RMU hockey supporters after the university disbanded its NCAA Division 1 men’s and women’s teams in May, citing an analysis on scholarships, operating costs and investments to maintain the facility.

The decision to end the programs resulted in public outcry and legal action.

The university said in August that raising $2.8 million would cover the teams’ operating expenses for two seasons, but fundraising would need to continue after the Dec. 15 deadline to make sure the programs remain financially sustainable in the long run.

The Robert Morris hockey program has hosted the Frozen Four at PPG Paints Arena twice, including the 2021 tournament. The women’s team also produced goaltender Brianne McLaughlin. She was brought on to Team USA’s women’s ice hockey team for the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympic Games.