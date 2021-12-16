TODAY IS THE DAY!KDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s airports are receiving millions in funding from the recently passed infrastructure bill.

Pittsburgh International Airport is getting $11,031,263, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Senator Bob Casey also announced that other airports in our area will receive funds, including:

  • Allegheny County (AGC) – $763,000
  • Altoona-Blair County (AOO) – $295,000
  • Beaver County (BVI) – $295,000
  • Bedford County (HMZ) – $159,000
  • Pittsburgh/Butler Regional (BTP) – $295,000

Airports will use the funds to improve upon internal infrastructure ranging from runways to terminal projects.

This is also just the first round of grants, with more funds expected to be sent over the course of a few years.