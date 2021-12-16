By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Aldi is recalling cat and dog advent calendars because of a potential choking hazard.
The recall was issued as a precautionary measure after some customers filed complaints.
The Pure Being Cat Advent Calendar with the UPC code 4099100267754 and the Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar with the UPC code 4099100267747 are affected.
Any customers with the products should throw them away or return them for a refund. They can also call Pet Brands Products' Customer Service at 866-396-3647 for more information.
More details can be found here.