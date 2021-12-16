TODAY IS THE DAY!KDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 426 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 405 are confirmed cases and 21 are probable.

There have been 9,998 total hospitalizations and 161,085 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,565.

