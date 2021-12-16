CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia elementary school counselor has been indicted on more child pornography charges, according to court documents.

Todd Roatsey, 42, of Elkview was charged with nine counts including using two girls to produce child porn, according to new superseding indictments filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court of Southern West Virginia, news outlets reported. He was previously charged with a single count of possessing child pornography and pleaded not guilty last month.

Roatsey, who resigned this fall from Pinch Elementary in Kanawha County, was named West Virginia’s Elementary School Counselor of the Year in 2016.

He is scheduled to appear next week in federal court on the new charges. His lawyer, John A. Carr, told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that he had no comment on the charges.

