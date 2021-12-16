By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A major infrastructure project will turn an abandoned road behind Bakery Square into a greenway connecting Larimer and Homewood residents to the East End.

The $4 million Larimer-Homewood Multimodal Greenway Extension project was announced Thursday. It’ll turn Dalhem Place, a 1.5-mile road that used to serve the Pennsylvania Railroad into a “multimodal access point,” the city and county said.

“Cyclists and pedestrians that live in underserved neighborhoods deserve safer, more equitable access to the East Ends’ commercial corridors,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto in a press release.

“This public-private partnership transforms a listless, unused driveway into a beautified community amenity. Residents gain a safe, inviting and eco-friendly pathway to one of the City’s top economic destinations,” said Peduto.

It’ll include an eight-foot-wide protected bicycle lane and a six-foot-wide pedestrian sidewalk.

It’s also expected to reduce traffic in the congested Penn Avenue corridor, leaders said.

“This isn’t just any road. This road will be a bridge that connects communities with assets that improve residents’ quality of life. This project represents the kind of positive movement that can take place when the public and private sectors work together alongside community goals to help transform neighborhoods,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.

The first phase of the project is expected to break ground in the spring.