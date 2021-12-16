TODAY IS THE DAY!
KDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
Today Is The Day! Be A Hero In Healing By Donating To The Free Care Fund
KDKA-TV is thrilled once again to take part in the KDKA-UPMC Children's Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show.
Kennywood Announces Plans For The Park's 125th Year
Kennywood has big plans for its 125th season.
Pittsburgh Weather: Record Warmth Possible On Thursday
Pittsburgh could reach a record-high temperature for December on Thursday.
Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Skies And Warmer Temperatures On Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Wears Mario Lemieux Jersey Before Game
LeBron James had Penguins fans talking on Wednesday.
Fundraising Deadline Looms To Reinstate RMU's Hockey Programs
Time is ticking for the Robert Morris hockey programs to get their teams back onto the ice.
Surina Jindal And Melanie Chandra Talk About New Comedy Central Movie, "Hot Mess Holiday"
Surina and Melanie talk about their new holiday movie, premiering December 11th on Comedy Central.
'Survivor 41' Episode 12 Recap: Truth Kamikaze
Mickie McLeod recaps everything that went down on 'Survivor 41' episode 12.
Sabrina Spellman Makes An Appearance On The CW's Riverdale; Kiernan Shipka Reveals 'Fans Will Get Some Clarity'
Kiernan Shipka talks about her guest appearance as Sabrina Spellman in a bewitching crossover episode of Riverdale.
Sharon Gless On Book 'Apparently There Were Complaints: Cagney & Lacey 'Changed The History Of Television For Women'
Sharon Gless talks with us about her new book and time as Christine Cagney on "Cagney & Lacey."
23rd Annual 'A Home For The Holidays At The Grove' Comes To CBS On Sunday, December 5th
CBS presents the 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove , featuring uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raising awareness of this important social issue.
Keri Hilson Says 'Hip Hop Family Christmas' Is All About 'Honoring Your Family, Not Living For The World'
Keri Hilson discusses her new movie, 'Hip Hop Family Christmas,' coming to VH1 on Monday, December 6th at 9PM ET/PT.
PTL Links: Dec 16, 2021
December 16, 2021 at 9:05 am
Dr. Frank Viggiano
Pittsburgh Today Live
PTL
PTL Links
Seven Springs
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Griswold Pop-up Bar tickets
Seven Springs
Neighborhood Ford Store
Dr. Frank Viggiano
Braun
Karcher
Fun In Motion Toys
Fieldsheer
Gift Wrap My Face
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram