SCHOOL DELAYS:Get The Full List Of Schools That Will Be Closed Or Learning Remotely Today
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Columbia Gas, Duquesne Light, Local TV, Pennsylvania Utility Commission

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Utility Commission approved rate hikes for both Duquesne Light and Columbia Gas.

READ MORE: COVID Cases Cause NFL To Re-Schedule Several Games This Weekend

But it’s less than the companies originally requested.

Columbia Gas wanted to up it nearly 14.5%.

READ MORE: Several School Districts Make Changes Amid Social Media Threats

But now Columbia can only raise average monthly bills by about 8.25%.

Meanwhile, Duquesne Light is raising its rate for the first time since 2018.

MORE NEWS: 40th Annual Pittsburgh Home And Garden Show Happening In March

The company says customers will see an average monthly increase of around $4 a month.