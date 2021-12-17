By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Utility Commission approved rate hikes for both Duquesne Light and Columbia Gas.
But it’s less than the companies originally requested.
Columbia Gas wanted to up it nearly 14.5%.
But now Columbia can only raise average monthly bills by about 8.25%.
Meanwhile, Duquesne Light is raising its rate for the first time since 2018.
The company says customers will see an average monthly increase of around $4 a month.