PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a mild day with temperatures nearly 20-25 degrees above normal with rain showers, we are turning a bit cooler but still above normal for our Friday with highs near 50.

Yesterday we tied the record high of 64 degrees set back in 1940. The Low was 49 degrees which is the warmest low temperature recorded on December 16th. The previous record was 48 set in 1877. The mean temperature was 57 degrees which was also the warmest mean temperature on record for yesterday’s date beating the previous record of 55 degrees back in 1877 as well.

We are 4.1º above normal for the month of December so far. This is leaving us with the warmest start to the month of December since back in 2015.

Most of today will be dry with our next front moving in tonight bringing widespread rain that lasts through Saturday.

From Friday night through Saturday, it looks like most will pick up a .50-1″ of rainfall adding on to our already 1.41″ of rainfall for the month so far which is near normal.

Wind gusts through the day tomorrow will be around 20-25 mph. Saturday night we could see a few light snow showers but little to no accumulation is to be expected.

We turn cooler Sunday with highs only in the upper 30s and partly sunny skies.

If you’re heading to the Steelers game, you’ll need to bundle up!

The workweek looks nice and quiet and great shopping weather leading up to Christmas with highs staying near normal in the low 40s.

The Winter Solstice will be Tuesday at 3:59 PM!

