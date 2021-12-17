TODAY IS THE DAY!KDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Hanover Township, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News, Route 22, Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HANOVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman was killed in a crash on Route 22 in Hanover Township.

READ MORE: Several School Districts Make Changes Amid Social Media Threats

Early on Friday morning, 47-year-old Lori Ann Dickey crossed the center median and into the westbound lanes when she collided with a tractor-trailer.

After exiting the vehicle to approach the driver of the tractor-trailer, she was struck by another oncoming vehicle.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler Temperatures Move In After Record-Tying Highs

Dickey was killed as a result of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

MORE NEWS: Washington County Sheriffs Warn Of Jury Summons Scam

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details