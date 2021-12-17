By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HANOVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman was killed in a crash on Route 22 in Hanover Township.READ MORE: Several School Districts Make Changes Amid Social Media Threats
Early on Friday morning, 47-year-old Lori Ann Dickey crossed the center median and into the westbound lanes when she collided with a tractor-trailer.
After exiting the vehicle to approach the driver of the tractor-trailer, she was struck by another oncoming vehicle.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler Temperatures Move In After Record-Tying Highs
Dickey was killed as a result of the crash.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.MORE NEWS: Washington County Sheriffs Warn Of Jury Summons Scam
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details