By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yes, yes, yes we do. We've got (Christmas) spirit; how 'bout you?
Pennsylvania checks in at No. 4 on the list of Most Christmas Obsessed States, compiled by "Christmas gifting experts" Printique.
Printique used state-by-state data from Google searches of things like “Christmas music” and “Christmas trees” and “Christmas decorations,” etc.
New Hampshire took the top spot, followed by Maine and Connecticut. Border states Ohio and West Virginia checked in at 15th and 19th, respectively.
Nevada is the least Christmas-obsessed state, according to Printique’s research.