By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Detectives with the Pittsburgh Police SUV are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man they believe to be at risk.
Aaron Bradley, a 44-year-old man, was last seen at the Shop-N-Save on Brownsville Road just before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday evening.
He is described as 5'11", 160 pounds with red hair, a beard, and blue eyes.
When he was last seen at the Shop-N-Save, he was wearing a gray jacket with gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information or who sees Bradley is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.
