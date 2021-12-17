By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All buildings in the Pittsburgh Public Schools district will operate today in a modified lockdown.
The district made the decision out of an abundance of caution due to a social media post that has been circulating.
“While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we take all threats seriously,” the district said in a statement.
For students and staff, a modified lockdown means that they will remain inside the building and only visitors with a prior appointment are permitted to enter school buildings.
Pittsburgh Public Schools Police contacted the Pittsburgh Police in regard to the threat.