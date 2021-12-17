By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A new scam is making its way through Washington County.
The Washington County Sheriffs office has been made aware of a scam coming from a 724 number claiming to be Deputy Carl Baker.
The caller then tells the person they failed to report for a jury summons.
However, the sheriffs say they do not have a Deputy Carl Baker and do not call people if they miss jury duty.
They want residents to be aware of this scam and added that the jury management office will notify people to reschedule jury duty or dismiss the summons.