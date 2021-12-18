CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Chartiers Valley School District is praising the quick action of a bus driver to keep students safe.

The driver discovered a knife that a student on the bus was holding.

In a letter to families on Friday, the district said the student showed the knife to other students on the bus and students alerted the driver to the knife.

The driver then confronted the student who was holding the knife and took it away.

No one was hurt and the student handed the knife over without incident.