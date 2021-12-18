SCHOOL DELAYS:Get The Full List Of Schools That Will Be Closed Or Learning Remotely Today
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Meteorologist Ray Petelin is back with another home science lesson!By Ray Petelin
Filed Under:Hey Ray, Local TV, Ray Petelin, weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twas a little before Christmas and all around town, people were wondering if this year’s Christmas will be white or if this year will be brown.

(Photo Courtesy Ray Petelin)

READ MORE: 1 Person Taken To Hospital After Rollover Crash In South Park Twp.

If I remember correctly, the chances aren’t that magnificent.

(Photo Courtesy Ray Petelin)

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Getting one inch of snow or more on Christmas Day historically is 17 percent!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Does that mean the rest of Christmases are brown?

Not really, 38% of Christmases come with snow already on the ground.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Now, Getting the most snow on record for Christmas could scare up some Grinches.

Wasn’t last year the most we have had?

Yep….5.1 inches!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Saturday

Christmas’ coldest temperature was back in 1983.

It certainly was. That year it dropped to minus 12 degrees!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The warmest Christmas was in 1895 and probably felt like Heaven.

Santa may have even worn shorts because that Christmas hit 67.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The wettest, not whitest Christmas was in 1944.

Over an inch of precipitation came down (1.07”) that year.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It sounds like it poured.

Now you know Pittsburgh’s weather of Christmas and the chances of it being white.

MORE NEWS: McDonald’s To Pay Black Store Owner $33.5M To End Bias Suit

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night … or whatever time you’re watching this.