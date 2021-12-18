SCHOOL DELAYS:Get The Full List Of Schools That Will Be Closed Or Learning Remotely Today
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 430 Duquesne University students graduated on Friday.

Among them was Merecedes Williams — whose graduation has been 15 years in the making.

She is the media manager for Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Over the years, she faced homelessness, a fire, financial hardship — and even COVID-19 — while raising her three children.

“I’m hoping that when people see me, they see perseverance,” she said.

She has graduated with a degree in multiplatform journalism.