By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 430 Duquesne University students graduated on Friday.
Among them was Merecedes Williams — whose graduation has been 15 years in the making.
She is the media manager for Pittsburgh Public Schools.
Over the years, she faced homelessness, a fire, financial hardship — and even COVID-19 — while raising her three children.
"I'm hoping that when people see me, they see perseverance," she said.
She has graduated with a degree in multiplatform journalism.