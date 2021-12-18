SCHOOL DELAYS:Get The Full List Of Schools That Will Be Closed Or Learning Remotely Today
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – A man is in custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 1,000 alleged stamp bags of heroin.

On Friday night around 8:30 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy patrol witnessed a vehicle crossing over the yellow line near the Route 51 exit ramp on West Carson Street as well as following another vehicle at an unsafe distance.

Deputies pulled the driver over and he was identified as 26-year-old Jaron Allen.

Allen claimed he did not have a driver’s license and gave deputies permission to search his vehicle.

The search led to the discovery of a blue shopping bag beneath the driver’s seat containing 1,000 alleged stamp bags of heroin with the marking “show time” on them.

Allen was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and several other charges.