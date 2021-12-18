By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The weather on Saturday didn't stop an army of volunteers from turning out to honor the men and women who served our country.
At the Cemetery of the Alleghenies, volunteers with Wreaths Across America marked the holidays by placing a wreath at each headstone.
With around 1,400 veterans interred there every year, it’s a task that grows year by year.
"We have about 14,500 veterans interred and thanks to the generous support of our community, we have a remembrance wreath that is going to be laid on every single one of these graves to honor and remember these veterans," said Brynnly Schwartz.
Organizers say there was such a big turnout that all of the wreaths were placed yesterday and today, meaning tomorrow’s plans have been canceled.