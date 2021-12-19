By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – On Sunday morning, President Joe Biden’s economic plan took a major hit after a key Senate Democrat said he does not support and will not vote for his Build Back Better Plan.

The nearly $2 trillion package would require the full support of the Democrats in the United States Senate and Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia remains a holdout, saying he has concerns about various provisions in the legislation that passed the U.S. House of Representatives last month.

“This is a no on this legislation,” he said. “I have tried everything I know to do. They’re just trying to make the adjustment for the time to fit the money or the money to fit the time not changing our approach not targeting things we should be doing.”

Sources said Manchin informed the White House and Democratic leadership about his decision before he went public on Sunday morning.

Supporters of the bill are upset at Manchin’s lack of support for the bill.

“Senator Manchin’s comments this morning on FOX are at odds with his discussions this week with the President, with White House staff, and with his own public utterances,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a statement. “Weeks ago, Senator Manchin committed to the President, at his home in Wilmington, to support the Build Back Better framework that the President then subsequently announced. Senator Manchin pledged repeatedly to negotiate on finalizing that framework ‘in good faith.'”

Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey, however, applauded Senator Manchin’s decision to come out against the legislation in a series of tweets.

“The Biden Administration and Democratic leadership were wrong to attempt a total transformation of the relationship between Americans and the federal government,” Toomey’s tweet read. “The American people didn’t vote for it. They don’t support it…[Senator Joe Manchin] was right to call out these dangers. He did a huge service to the nation by just saying no.”

Democrats, including Psaki, have said they will not give up trying to pass this legislation.

“We will not relent in the fight to help Americans with their child care, health care, prescription drug costs, and elder care—and to combat climate change,” Psaki’s statement concluded. “The fight for Build Back Better is too important to give up. We will find a way to move forward next year.”