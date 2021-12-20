PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

Seasonable highs are also expected today in the low 40s with high pressure dominating leaving us with plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

Tomorrow is the Winter Solstice, and we kick off the first day of winter with more sunshine. Winter officially begins at 3:59 PM.

So far this month temperatures are nearly 6 degrees above normal and we picked up 1.93″ of precipitation at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

We still stand at .1″ of snow which is well below normal as we should be at 4″ on average already. Speaking of the airport, holiday travel is looking fantastic this week!

We have sunshine all week and a few more clouds by Thursday.

Friday, we see our next chance of rain but also a warmup with highs back in the low 50s and the warmest day of the week looking to be Christmas with highs in the mid 50s.

The warmest Christmas on record was 67 degrees back in 1895.

