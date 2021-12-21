THERE'S STILL TIME!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A man has died after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Forest Hills, authorities said.

The Allegheny County Police Department said officers were called Tuesday to Forest Hills after a pedestrian was hit by the driver of a vehicle. The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard.

First responders found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The car remained on the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing.