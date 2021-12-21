By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A man has died after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Forest Hills, authorities said.READ MORE: 1 In Custody After SWAT Situation In Pittsburgh
The Allegheny County Police Department said officers were called Tuesday to Forest Hills after a pedestrian was hit by the driver of a vehicle. The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard.READ MORE: Officials Investigate After 3 Inmates Overdose On Drugs
First responders found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Churchill Borough Council Approves Amazon Distribution Center Proposal
The car remained on the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing.