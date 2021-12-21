PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the first day of Winter! The Winter Solstice will take place at 10:58 AM.

We are waking up with lows in the mid 20s and some feeling in the teens.

Seasonable highs are also expected again today in the low 40s with high pressure dominating leaving us with plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s and partly cloudy skies.

Early tomorrow morning as a weak cold front will cross the region, a few flakes are possible but little to no accumulation is expected. Wednesday night and Thursday morning will also be the coldest with some in the upper teens and most in the low 20s.

We have sunshine today and tomorrow and a few more clouds by Thursday.

Friday, we see our next chance of rain in the evening for Santa’s travels but also a warmup with highs back in the low 50s and the warmest day of the week looking to be Christmas with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The warmest Christmas on record was 67 degrees back in 1895.

The next couple of days will be great to go get a car wash before rain showers arrives Christmas Eve. The wettest Christmas on record was 1.07″ back in 1944 but we won’t see that much rain in one day for this Christmas.

So far this month temperatures are nearly 5.5 degrees above normal and we picked up 1.95″ of precipitation at the Pittsburgh International Airport. We sit at .2″ of snow which is well below normal as we should be at about 4″ on average already. Speaking of the airport, holiday travel is looking fantastic this week.

