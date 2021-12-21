By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It appears Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will be teammates again.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing Bell pending a physical, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing sources.
Sources: The #Bucs are signing RB Le’Veon Bell, pending physical.
The running back was most recently with the Ravens but was cut after just five games.
Bell and Brown were on the field together but on opposite sides when the Chiefs and Bucs faced off during the Super Bowl.
Bell and Brown were on the field together but on opposite sides when the Chiefs and Bucs faced off during the Super Bowl.

Before that, they were both Steelers. Bell wore the black and gold from 2013-17 but sat out 2018 because of a contract dispute. Brown spent his first nine seasons with the team.
Assuming Bell passes his physical on Wednesday, Pelissero reported the Bucs will sign him to their 53-man roster.