By: KDKA-TV’s Michael Guise
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have two Pro Bowlers this year.
.@_TJWatt and @CamHeyward have been selected to the 2022 #ProBowl.
📝: https://t.co/hlLrLUWQ5U pic.twitter.com/z7wuPmKsvH
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2021
Linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward were selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl, announced Wednesday. Watt was voted to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career, while Heyward is a Pro Bowler for the fourth consecutive year.
It is the 21st straight season the Steelers are sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl.
The game is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6.