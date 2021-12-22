THERE'S STILL TIME!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
The game is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6.
By: KDKA-TV’s Michael Guise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have two Pro Bowlers this year.

Linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward were selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl, announced Wednesday. Watt was voted to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career, while Heyward is a Pro Bowler for the fourth consecutive year.

It is the 21st straight season the Steelers are sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl.

