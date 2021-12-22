By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has its fair share of ice rinks between PPG Place, Schenley Park, and the new rink at the Hunt Armory — but a new rink has opened on top of a downtown building.
The rink isn’t open to the public, however — it’s for the people who live in the apartments known as Kaufmann’s Grand.
The rink isn’t even made of ice.
The developers bought a synthetic material that replicates real ice, and you can use real skates on it.
It’s also easier to build and maintain — no Zamboni required.