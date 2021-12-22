By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bear is being released back into the wild today after being captured by the state Game Commission in the Hill District.
Game Commission officers trapped the bear outside of the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue, not far from downtown.
There have been several sightings of the bear in recent weeks.
This is an image of the animal captured on a surveillance camera:
He was searching for food in dumpsters around the area.
