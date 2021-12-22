THERE'S STILL TIME!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Game Commission officers trapped the bear outside of the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue.
Filed Under:bear, Hill District, Jessica Guay, Local TV, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bear is being released back into the wild today after being captured by the state Game Commission in the Hill District.

Game Commission officers trapped the bear outside of the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue, not far from downtown.

There have been several sightings of the bear in recent weeks.

This is an image of the animal captured on a surveillance camera:

(Image Provided)

He was searching for food in dumpsters around the area.

Stay with KDKA for more details on the bear’s capture.