PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in.

Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s.

A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon.

Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day.

Tonight, and tomorrow morning will be the coldest morning of the week with lows in the upper teens and low 20’s so get out the ice scrapers!

Thursday night there’s a very small chance for rain and snow as a quick burst of energy trails across the region but little to no accumulation is expected.

Christmas Eve is our next chance of rain but also a warmup with highs back in the low 50s and the warmest day of the week looking to be Christmas with highs in the low 50s and rain showers for Christmas morning and afternoon.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos