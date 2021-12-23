PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While the song says it’s the most wonderful time of the year, it’s also the busiest travel time of the year.

The numbers show that even as concerns and cases of the omicron variant tick up, so is traveling.

AAA says nearly 28 million more people will travel this year compared to last year.

Today is expected to be the busiest of all.

A quick look at AAA’s statistics shows that travel is up about 30-35-percent from last year.

90-percent of travelers are expected to drive to their destination as opposed to flying.

In all, AAA says travel numbers are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

“These numbers are a reflection of more and more people saying ‘I’m ready to get back to making those holiday memories again with family and friends,'” said AAA’s Jim Garrity.

Whether you’re traveling before or after the holidays, give yourself plenty of time as you head out the door.

Experts say that should help offset any bad vibes and put you in a better position to enjoy the holiday.