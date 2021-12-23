Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Kensie

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This gorgeous gal is Kensie! She came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another organization. When she first arrived Kensie was very shy, but through interactions with our staff and volunteers she is slowly letting her true personality shine. Kensie’s confidence is also building with daily socialization with our other rabbits who are teaching her proper manners!

To find out more about how to adopt Kensie, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Bootsie

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I am Bootsie and I am from a litter of four. I am friendly, playful and was the smallest in my litter, but I am mighty! I grew up in two foster homes, one with kids who I loved very much. My second foster home had adult cats and I did well with them. Can you please give me a forever home and I will be forever grateful! As of 11/16/21, approx. 11 weeks old.

To find out more about how to adopt Bootsie, visit this link!

BONUS PETS:

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

