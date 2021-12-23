By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly pulling a gun on a clerk after police said the store wouldn't sell him tobacco.
The convenience store in Bethel Park wouldn't let 20-year-old Elijah West buy tobacco because he didn't have an ID, police said. Officers were called to the store after police said West reportedly brandished a firearm.
Police found him Wednesday night and said officers recovered a loaded pistol and extra ammunition.
He was arraigned at the Allegheny County Jail and released on non-monetary bail, police said.
He’s facing multiple charges, including terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and gun violations.