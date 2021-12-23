By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead after a crash in Monroeville Thursday morning.
Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at Mosside Boulevard and Hillside Avenue around 8 a.m.
One of the drivers was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, Allegheny County police said. The other driver was uninjured.
Homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers are investigating.
The man wasn't identified.
There was no word on what led up to the crash.