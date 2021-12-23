TIME'S RUNNING OUT!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Crash, Deadly Crash, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Monroeville

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead after a crash in Monroeville Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Kiski Township Police Searching For Woman After She Allegedly Stabbed A Man Then Fled

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at Mosside Boulevard and Hillside Avenue around 8 a.m.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, Allegheny County police said. The other driver was uninjured.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Searching For Gary Kovach, A 38-Year-Old Man Missing Since November

Homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers are investigating.

The man wasn’t identified.

MORE NEWS: Holiday Travel Expected To Reach Near Pre-Pandemic Levels This Holiday

There was no word on what led up to the crash.