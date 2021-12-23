By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What started as a call to ensure a firing went without incident turned into an arrest for murder.

On Wednesday night, Pittsburgh Police got a call from the Family Dollar in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood about a shoplifting employee. The store manager told police that 22-year-old Joseph Tedder had been stealing from the store and was to be fired.

The store wanted assurances they could terminate Tedder without any incident.

Once police arrived, they learned Tedder had fled the store.

It was then when police learned that Tedder had been wanted in Austin, Texas for a murder during a suspected drug deal. The criminal complaint says that Tedder and two other men entered an apartment in Austin with plans to sell drugs and shortly after, gunfire rang out and a man was dead.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office was then called to assist Pittsburgh Police.

After 10:00 p.m., deputies located a vehicle that Tedder was believed to be in on the 3300 block of Brighton Road.

Tedder was then found inside a home and taken into custody without incident.