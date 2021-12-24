TIME'S RUNNING OUT!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
The garage will likely need to be demolished, but a building inspector will make that decision.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A vehicle went on a wild ride overnight, slamming into a garage in Shaler Township.

The crash occurred at the corner of Geyer Road and Wynne Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Officials at the scene tell KDKA that a woman was driving the car, and she was able to get out of the vehicle on her own.

She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 