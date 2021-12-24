By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A vehicle went on a wild ride overnight, slamming into a garage in Shaler Township.
The crash occurred at the corner of Geyer Road and Wynne Street.
Officials at the scene tell KDKA that a woman was driving the car, and she was able to get out of the vehicle on her own.
She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
The garage will likely need to be demolished, but a building inspector will make that decision.
